"If we wish to make any progress in the service of God, ...we must keep ourselves in the presence of God as much as possible and have no other view or end in all our actions but the divine honor." (St. Charles Borromeo, Bishop 1538-1583)
Catholic News Service
Your Catholic Family and Home
Mass Times
Saturday:4:00 PMEnglishEnglishENSt. Charles
Sunday:7:30 AMEnglishEnglishENSt. Charles9:00 AMEnglishEnglishENChrist the King10:30 AMEnglishEnglishENSt. Charles
Monday:6:15 AMEnglishEnglishEN
Tuesday:5:00 PMEnglishEnglishEN
Wednesday:8:00 AMEnglishEnglishEN
Thursday:5:00 PMEnglishEnglishEN
Friday:6:15 AMEnglishEnglishEN
Confession Times
Saturday:3:15 PM to 3:45 PM and by appt.
Adoration Times
Perpetual: Available at St. Peter's in Carencro
Thursday:4:00 PM to 5:00 PM Including Benediction - Every Thurs before 1st Friday of the month in St. Charles (day) chapel